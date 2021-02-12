Left Menu

UP: Man killed, woman thrown out of car over love affair

PTI | Jalaun | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:13 IST
A 27-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old woman thrown out of a moving car allegedly over a love affair in Orai Kotwali area here, police said.

The woman's divorce proceedings were underway and a verdict was expected from the court on Friday, Superintendent of Police Yashvir Singh said.

The youth was found lying in a serious condition near the spot where the woman was thrown out and was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the SP said.

According to the locals, the man and woman had been spotted together many times and were in a relationship.

The family members of the woman have alleged that some friends of her husband were behind the incident and had carried it out on his (husband's) instigation, the SP said.

Investigations are on in this connection, the SP said.

The woman, who was married to CRPF jawan Devendra four years ago, was presently living in Orai along with her sisters and doing a nursing course, SHO of Orai police station Sudhakar Misra said.

She had gone out on Thursday afternoon to meet a friend on a two-wheeler.

She has suffered serious head injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Gwalior, the SHO said, adding that she is in an unconscious state.

