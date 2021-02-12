MP Sukhram Singh Yadav seeks govt action against Twitter for blocking his a/c

Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MP Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav in the Rajya Sabha on Friday demanded that the government should take action against social media platform Twitter for blocking his account. I want due action to be taken against those who blocked my Twitter account, Yadav said.In response, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said there is a due process and asked the member to give in writing about the issue to the Chairman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:35 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav in the Rajya Sabha on Friday demanded that the government should take action against social media platform Twitter for blocking his account. Yadav said his Twitter account has been ''withdrawn and blocked'' despite no complaints as such.

''I have not done anything which is wrong in the eyes of the government. I had tweeted about farm protest and therefore the account has been blocked. I want to bring this issue to your notice. I have special power. I want due action to be taken against those who blocked my Twitter account,'' Yadav said.

In response, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said there is a due process and asked the member to give in writing about the issue to the Chairman.

