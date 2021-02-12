40-day 'Kumbh Baithak' to begin in Vrindavan on Sunday

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad will be organising a 40-day long fair here called 'Kumbh Baithak' beginning Sunday as a precursor to the famous Haridwar Kumbh Mela, officials said.

Prior to the Haridwar Kumbh, the fair will be organised for 40 days and is expected to see the congregation of saints and Akharas in Vrindavan for which the state government has made grand arrangements, Shailjakant Mishra, Vice-President of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad said on Friday.

“Though the first auspicious bathing day falls on 16th February, the fair is likely to be inaugurated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 14,'' he added.

Thrilled by the massive arrangements made for the 'Baithak' this year, Rajendra Das, Mahant of Akhil Bharitya Nirmohi Akhara said, “The massive arrangements made here reflects the religious sentiments of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who appears to be committed to revive the glory of the ancient past and culture.'' Mela Adhikari and CEO of the organisation Nagendra Pratap said arrangements have been made to provide Ganga water for drinking purpose in the fair.

Authorities are also trying to ensure continuous flow of Ganga water into the Yamuna river during 'Kumbh Baithak', the official said.

For uninterrupted power supply, a sub-station has been established by the Power department at the fair, Pratap added.

Other significant feature of the fair are a permanent exhibition reflecting the culture of the state, especially Braj heritage, daily cultural programmes, temporary police line for foolproof security, a camp for journalists, bathing area at the renovated ghats, etc., he added.

