Left Menu

40-day 'Kumbh Baithak' to begin in Vrindavan on Sunday

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:28 IST
40-day 'Kumbh Baithak' to begin in Vrindavan on Sunday

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad will be organising a 40-day long fair here called 'Kumbh Baithak' beginning Sunday as a precursor to the famous Haridwar Kumbh Mela, officials said.

Prior to the Haridwar Kumbh, the fair will be organised for 40 days and is expected to see the congregation of saints and Akharas in Vrindavan for which the state government has made grand arrangements, Shailjakant Mishra, Vice-President of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad said on Friday.

“Though the first auspicious bathing day falls on 16th February, the fair is likely to be inaugurated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 14,'' he added.

Thrilled by the massive arrangements made for the 'Baithak' this year, Rajendra Das, Mahant of Akhil Bharitya Nirmohi Akhara said, “The massive arrangements made here reflects the religious sentiments of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who appears to be committed to revive the glory of the ancient past and culture.'' Mela Adhikari and CEO of the organisation Nagendra Pratap said arrangements have been made to provide Ganga water for drinking purpose in the fair.

Authorities are also trying to ensure continuous flow of Ganga water into the Yamuna river during 'Kumbh Baithak', the official said.

For uninterrupted power supply, a sub-station has been established by the Power department at the fair, Pratap added.

Other significant feature of the fair are a permanent exhibition reflecting the culture of the state, especially Braj heritage, daily cultural programmes, temporary police line for foolproof security, a camp for journalists, bathing area at the renovated ghats, etc., he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Javadekar joins indigenous Twitter replica Koo

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday began using Indias micro-blogging platform Koo, joining several ministers who already created their accounts on it.Making the announcement through his Twitter handl...

TECNO Unstoppable Days Sale on FLIPKART: Avail amazing discounts & offers on TECNO smartphones

Avail great discount offers on TECNO POVA, TECNO CAMON 16, TECNO SPARK 6 Go, and TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air Sale starts today from 12th to 15th February 2021 on Flipkart httpsrb.gys1fnjx New Delhi, 12 February, 2021 TECNO, the global premium...

UP: 3-year-old girl raped by her uncle

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle here, police said on Friday. The girl was raped on Thursday and a compliant in this regard was filed by her mother against her brother-in-law girls uncle, Superintendent of Police SP Su...

MOIL reports Rs 51 cr net profit in Dec quarter

Sate-owned manganese ore producer MOIL on Friday posted 7 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.38 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 55.45 crore during the same period a year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021