Left Menu

Hundreds rally in Nepalese capital for women's rights

Hundreds of womens right activists and their supporters rallied in Nepals capital on Friday to call for an end to violence and discrimination against women and the scrapping of a proposed law that would restrict travel for many women.The protesters marching in the heart of Kathmandu chanted slogans demanding equality.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:56 IST
Hundreds rally in Nepalese capital for women's rights
Representative Image Image Credit:

Hundreds of women's right activists and their supporters rallied in Nepal's capital on Friday to call for an end to violence and discrimination against women and the scrapping of a proposed law that would restrict travel for many women.

The protesters marching in the heart of Kathmandu chanted slogans demanding equality. Activists say even though the country's constitution guarantees equal rights to women, there is much more that needs to be done to make that a reality.

They point to the proposed law that would require women under age 40 to get permission from their family and local government to travel to the Middle East or Africa as a violation of human rights. The government has said the regulation would help stop human trafficking, but has pointed out is just a proposal and not a law.

The protesters tried to march to the prime minister's office but were blocked by riot police and barbed wire barricades. There were no clashes or violence.

Reshu Aryal, a rights activist in the rally, said she wanted to protest what she saw as police and official indifference to discrimination and sexual violence against women and girls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,424

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,424, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 49 from 47 the previous day, according to data...

Javadekar joins indigenous Twitter replica Koo

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday began using Indias micro-blogging platform Koo, joining several ministers who already created their accounts on it.Making the announcement through his Twitter handl...

TECNO Unstoppable Days Sale on FLIPKART: Avail amazing discounts & offers on TECNO smartphones

Avail great discount offers on TECNO POVA, TECNO CAMON 16, TECNO SPARK 6 Go, and TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air Sale starts today from 12th to 15th February 2021 on Flipkart httpsrb.gys1fnjx New Delhi, 12 February, 2021 TECNO, the global premium...

UP: 3-year-old girl raped by her uncle

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle here, police said on Friday. The girl was raped on Thursday and a compliant in this regard was filed by her mother against her brother-in-law girls uncle, Superintendent of Police SP Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021