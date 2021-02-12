HC allows mentally challenged rape victim to terminate pregnancy

The Nagpur bench of the BombayHigh Court on Friday permitted medical termination of amentally challenged rape victim's 23-week pregnancy.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and AvinashGharote, after perusing a medical committee's report, opinedthat the pregnancy should be terminated considering thecircumstances of the case.

Provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Actpermit one to terminate pregnancy with the consent of one ormore doctors within 20 weeks of conception.

One can terminate a pregnancy beyond 20 weeks only ifthe courts conclude that the pregnancy poses a threat to thelife or health of the mother or the child.

The 25-year-old victim's father, a daily-wagelabourer, approached the High Court after learning about hisdaughter's pregnancy and alleged rape from Accredited SocialHealth Activists (ASHA) workers.

A criminal case was lodged against the accused andprobe is on.

The court has also directed that the DNA of the foetusbe preserved in a sealed condition for the purpose ofinvestigation if required for a period of one year from thedate of the order.

