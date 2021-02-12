Left Menu

HC allows mentally challenged rape victim to terminate pregnancy

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:10 IST
HC allows mentally challenged rape victim to terminate pregnancy
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Nagpur bench of the BombayHigh Court on Friday permitted medical termination of amentally challenged rape victim's 23-week pregnancy.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and AvinashGharote, after perusing a medical committee's report, opinedthat the pregnancy should be terminated considering thecircumstances of the case.

Provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Actpermit one to terminate pregnancy with the consent of one ormore doctors within 20 weeks of conception.

One can terminate a pregnancy beyond 20 weeks only ifthe courts conclude that the pregnancy poses a threat to thelife or health of the mother or the child.

The 25-year-old victim's father, a daily-wagelabourer, approached the High Court after learning about hisdaughter's pregnancy and alleged rape from Accredited SocialHealth Activists (ASHA) workers.

A criminal case was lodged against the accused andprobe is on.

The court has also directed that the DNA of the foetusbe preserved in a sealed condition for the purpose ofinvestigation if required for a period of one year from thedate of the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Buildcon's PAT falls by 13 pc to Rs 111 crore

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Friday its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2020 was lower by 12.7 per cent at Rs 111 crore as against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was despite 3...

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Cirkus'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shettys Cirkus shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the films set. The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a hilarious video of what the m...

Five new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,424

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,424, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 49 from 47 the previous day, according to data...

Javadekar joins indigenous Twitter replica Koo

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday began using Indias micro-blogging platform Koo, joining several ministers who already created their accounts on it.Making the announcement through his Twitter handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021