Left Menu

U.N. rights envoy and U.S. urge sanctions for Myanmar

The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar on Friday urged the U.N. Security Council to consider imposing punitive sanctions, arms embargoes and travel bans in response to a military coup.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:35 IST
U.N. rights envoy and U.S. urge sanctions for Myanmar

The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar on Friday urged the U.N. Security Council to consider imposing punitive sanctions, arms embargoes and travel bans in response to a military coup. The United States, which imposed its own sanctions on Thursday, urged other U.N. member states to follow suit, in its first remarks to the Human Rights Council since returning to the forum this week.

Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews said there were "growing reports and photographic evidence" that Myanmar security forces had used live ammunition against protesters since seizing power almost two weeks ago. "Security Council resolutions dealing with similar situations have mandated sanctions, arms embargoes, and travel bans, and calling for judicial action at the International Criminal Court or ad hoc tribunals," he told the Council. "All of these options should be on the table."

The 47-member forum was meeting at the request of Britain and the European Union to consider a resolution calling for the release of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and for Andrews and other U.N. monitors to be allowed to visit. U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Mark Cassayre said: "We ask all Council members to join the United States and others to ... join us in promoting accountability for those responsible for the coup, including through targeted sanctions."

But China and Russia - which have close ties to Myanmar's military - said they opposed holding the session at all. "What happened in Myanmar is essentially Myanmar's internal affairs," said Chen Xu, China's ambassador. "China is in contact and communication with relevant parties in Myanmar to promote the relaxation and the return to normal of the situation."

Russian ambassador Gennady Gatilov said human rights issues should be addressed through "open dialogue and cooperation". "Today's special session is clearly not conducive to that. Attempts to whip up hype around the situation in Myanmar need to cease," he said.

Supporters of Suu Kyi clashed with police on Friday as hundreds of thousands joined nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations in defiance of the junta's call to halt mass gatherings. More than 350 political and state officials, activists and civil society members, including journalists, monks and students have been taken into custody, said Nada al-Nashif, deputy U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Myanmar ambassador Myint Thu said Myanmar would continue to cooperate with the United Nations and uphold international human rights treaties, adding: "We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country." (Writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Buildcon's PAT falls by 13 pc to Rs 111 crore

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Friday its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2020 was lower by 12.7 per cent at Rs 111 crore as against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was despite 3...

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Cirkus'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shettys Cirkus shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the films set. The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a hilarious video of what the m...

Five new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,424

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,424, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 49 from 47 the previous day, according to data...

Javadekar joins indigenous Twitter replica Koo

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday began using Indias micro-blogging platform Koo, joining several ministers who already created their accounts on it.Making the announcement through his Twitter handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021