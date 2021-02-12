Left Menu

PTI | Mau | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:06 IST
UP: 3-year-old girl raped by her uncle

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle here, police said on Friday. The girl was raped on Thursday and a compliant in this regard was filed by her mother against her brother-in-law (girl's uncle), Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil G said.

The accused is absconding and the police is trying to arrest him, the SP said, adding that the medical examination of the girl has been done. The matter will be taken to the fast track court to ensure justice to the girl.

