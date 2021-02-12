Left Menu

Release pensionary benefits to widow of soldier who died combating natural calamity: AFT to govt

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:28 IST
Release pensionary benefits to widow of soldier who died combating natural calamity: AFT to govt

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has directed the government to release enhanced pensionary benefits to the widow of a soldier who lost his life while combating a natural calamity.

The AFT bench here brought closure to the case of the widow of a soldier who lost his life while extinguishing a forest fire on the Sino-India in the northeast.

In its order last week, the AFT directed the government to release Liberalised Family Pension to Champa Thakur, widow of late Naik Surinder Kumar, as against the Special Family Pension that she was granted.

Naik Surinder Kumar of the Punjab Regiment was deployed near the Sino-India border in the northeast. He died in the incident over 10 years ago when a tree fell on him when he was called to assist authorities in dousing a major forest fire.

The Army had declared the death a ''battle casualty'' as per applicable provisions, and the office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) at Allahabad had rejected her papers stating that the death fell in the category of rules, which dealt with organised sports and recreation.

The AFT bench comprising Justice Mohammad Tahir and Vice Admiral HCS Bisht, while setting aside the rejection order of the accounts branch, held that the death fell in the category of the rules, which dealt with deaths arising out of duty during natural calamities and entitled a widow to Liberalised Family Pension.

This is equivalent to the last drawn emoluments of the deceased and is applicable incase where the death occurs during operations or other specified field circumstances, the bench said.

Special Family Pension is 60 per cent of the last drawn pay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Which countries would benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

Group of Seven finance ministers are expected on Friday to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs ...

Indigenous leaders warn of missionaries turning Amazon villages against vaccines

Medical teams working to immunize Brazils remote indigenous villages against the coronavirus have encountered fierce resistance in some communities where evangelical missionaries are stoking fears of the vaccine, say tribal leaders and advo...

Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who o...

PC Jewellers consolidated Q3 PAT up at Rs 129.64 cr

Jewellery manufacturer and retailer PC Jeweller on Friday reported a surge in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 129.64 crore during the quarter ended December.PC Jewellers PAT stood at Rs 35.61 crore during the corresponding quarter of 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021