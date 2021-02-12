11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express

At least 11 workers werekilled and 36 injured when an explosion ripped through afireworks factory near Sattur in this southern district inTamil Nadu on Friday, Police said.

The explosion occurred when some chemicals were beingmixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village,they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Congress MP RahulGandhi were among those who condoled the deaths.

Modi and Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs twolakh each and three lakh each to the kin of the deceased fromthe Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the ChiefMinister's Public Relief Fund respectively.

The factory building was damaged badly under the impactof the explosion and many suffered burns.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said all the 11 workers werekilled on the spot and that he has ordered a probe intothe incident, while assuring due legal action.

Several fire fighting units were deployed to douse thefire and take up the rescue operations.

Earlier, TV visuals showed relatives of the victimswailing near the mishap site while the injured were rushed tohospitals in ambulances.

Modi said the ''fire at a firecracker factory inVirudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening.'' Posting in his official Twitter handle, @PMO India, hesaid ''in this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereavedfamilies. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities areworking on the ground to assist those affected: PM@narendramodi.'' ''An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been approved fromPMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their livesdue to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs 50,000 would begiven to those seriously injured,'' he said, in tweet, whichwas also made in Tamil.

''I was anguished to know that 36 persons have been injuredin the explosion and have directed the officials to ensure duemedical treatment to them,'' he said.

He announced a sum of Rs three lakh each to the familiesof the deceased and Rs one lakh to those who had sufferedgrievous injuries.

The Chief Minister said he has directed expediting therelief work and asked the district collector Virudhunagar,home to the country's fireworks hub, to console the familiesof the victims in person.

The collectors concerned should conduct periodic checksat such units to ensure workers' safety, he said, adding thefactories should follow due safety measures in view of thecoming summer season, indicating high temperatures then couldlead to similar mishaps.

Purohit said he was shocked and grieved to hear about theaccident and prayed for the early and complete recovery of theinjured.

''I offer my deep condolences to the families of thosewho are mourning the loss of their near and dear ones,'' hesaid in a Raj Bhavan statement.

Gandhi, in a tweet, said: ''Heartfelt condolences to thevictims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, TamilNadu. It's heart wrenching to think of those still trappedinside. I appeal to the state government to provide immediaterescue, support & relief,'' he added.

