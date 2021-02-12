Bizman Avinash Bhosale, son approach HC over ED's FEMA case

Pune-based businessman AvinashBhosale and his son Amit Bhosale on Friday approached theBombay High Court seeking to quash the money laundering andForeign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case lodgedagainst them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The petitions also challenged the summons issued bythe ED directing the duo to appear before it for questioning.

The pleas were heard on Friday by a division bench ofJustices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale, which directed the EDto file its affidavit in reply and posted the petitions onFebruary 15.

The ED, earlier this week, conducted searches in theoffice premises owned by Avinash Bhosale, promoter of ABILgroup, which is into real estate and infrastructuredevelopment, in Pune, Mumbai and Kolhapur.

