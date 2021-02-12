Left Menu

Tripura man gets 12-year jail for cheating, raping woman

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:03 IST
Tripura man gets 12-year jail for cheating, raping woman

A 32-year old man was awarded12-year prison term and fined Rs 60,000 by a local court herefor cheating and raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Additional District and Session Judge Dhiman Debbarmaordered authorities concerned to fix deposit the penalty -- tobe paid as compensation to the woman -- in a nationalized bankfor a period of five years.

The judge also asked the district legal serviceauthorities to give Rs 3-4 lakh to the woman as legal aid.

According to additional public prosecutor ArobindoDeb, the 32-year-old, a resident of Amtali here, had engagedin a physical relationship with the woman in 2013, but refusedto marry her when she got pregnant.

The woman filed a complaint with the Amtali policestation here, following which an investigation was carried outinto the matter, and a chargesheet filed in June 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St dips, still headed for second straight weekly rise

Wall Streets main indexes eased on Friday ahead of a long weekend, as investors digested recent gains driven by stimulus bets and accelerated vaccine roll outs. Heavyweights Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com Inc were among the major drags...

U.N says it is 'essential' that aid work continue in Myanmar after military coup

The United Nations said on Friday it is essential that lifesaving humanitarian assistance continue to be delivered in Myanmar, after a military coup on Feb. 1 that has sparked mass protests across the country.The UN and its partners have, f...

G7 finance chiefs discuss how to steer economy out of crisis - UK

Finance ministers and central bank heads from the Group of Seven industrialised nations discussed on Friday ways to steer the world economy out of the coronavirus crisis, Britain, which is currently chairing the G7, said.Ministers and centr...

India sent over 229 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses to various countries: MEA

India provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Friday.MEA Spok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021