Tripura man gets 12-year jail for cheating, raping woman

A 32-year old man was awarded12-year prison term and fined Rs 60,000 by a local court herefor cheating and raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Additional District and Session Judge Dhiman Debbarmaordered authorities concerned to fix deposit the penalty -- tobe paid as compensation to the woman -- in a nationalized bankfor a period of five years.

The judge also asked the district legal serviceauthorities to give Rs 3-4 lakh to the woman as legal aid.

According to additional public prosecutor ArobindoDeb, the 32-year-old, a resident of Amtali here, had engagedin a physical relationship with the woman in 2013, but refusedto marry her when she got pregnant.

The woman filed a complaint with the Amtali policestation here, following which an investigation was carried outinto the matter, and a chargesheet filed in June 2015.

