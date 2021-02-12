Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips at open as energy stocks decline

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as energy stocks slipped and investors digested recent gains driven by stimulus bets and accelerated vaccine roll outs, ahead of the long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.9 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31420.8. The S&P 500 fell 4.7 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 3911.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.6 points, or 0.33%, to 13979.213 at the opening bell.

