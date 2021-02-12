France not planning lockdown in eastern Moselle over COVID-19 variants

France not planning lockdown in eastern Moselle over COVID-19 variantsReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:40 IST
The French government has no plans for now to order local lockdown measures in the eastern area of Moselle to rein in the spread of highly contagious COVID-19 variants, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.
Veran told reporters that a high number of cases of the South African COVID-19 variant had been found in the region.
