France not planning lockdown in eastern Moselle over COVID-19 variants

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:40 IST
France not planning lockdown in eastern Moselle over COVID-19 variants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The French government has no plans for now to order local lockdown measures in the eastern area of Moselle to rein in the spread of highly contagious COVID-19 variants, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

Veran told reporters that a high number of cases of the South African COVID-19 variant had been found in the region.

