France not planning lockdown in eastern Moselle over COVID-19 variants

The French government has no plans for now to order local lockdown measures in the eastern area of Moselle to rein in the spread of highly contagious COVID-19 variants, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

Veran told reporters that a high number of cases of the South African COVID-19 variant had been found in the region.

