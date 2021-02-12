Left Menu

Pondy CM announces cash payment via DBT for free rice scheme

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:18 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday announced that the Territorialgovernment has been remitting into bank accounts of each ofthe families in BPL (below poverty line) a sum of Rs 3,000 ascash equivalent to free rice for the last five months.

He said he has given his approval to Welfare Minister MKandasamy's decision to pay cash under the DBT (directbenefit transfer) system to the families holding red colourcards.

The Chief Minister said the file containing theproposal has since been sent to Lieutenant Governor KiranBedi for her nod.

He further said the government order would be issued todisburse the amount to the bank accounts.

The payment would entail an expenditure of Rs 52.84crores and benefit 1,76,134 families.

The implementation of the scheme is in keeping with theannouncement made on the floor of the Assembly recently, theChief Minister said in a press release.

