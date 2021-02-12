4 dead, 13 injured as bus falls into gorge

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 12 (PTI): Fourpeople died and about 13 others were injured when a buscarrying over 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagirinear Araku in Visakhapatnam district, a senior policeofficial said on Friday.

We have received information that four people died. Thebus carrying them fell into a gorge. Our teams have reachedthe spot for rescue operations, Visakhapatnam range DIGRanga Rao told PTI.

Another senior police official said rescue operations bythe National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state FireService personnel were on.

According to locals, the passengers were natives ofTelangana who were on a visit to Araku, a hill station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)