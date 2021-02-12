15 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express

At least 15 workers werekilled and over 30 injured when an explosion ripped through afireworks factory near Sattur in this southern district inTamil Nadu on Friday, Police said.

The explosion occurred when some chemicals were beingmixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulamvillage, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterK Palaniswami, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Congress MP RahulGandhi and DMK President M K Stalin were among those whocondoled the deaths.

While Palaniswami earlier in a statement in Chennai said11 people were killed on the spot and 36 injured, police saidfour succumbed at hospitals hours after admission.

Over 30 injured were presently undergoing treatment.

Modi and Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs twolakh each and three lakh each to the kin of the deceased fromthe Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the ChiefMinister's Public Relief Fund respectively.

The factory building was damaged badly under the impactof the explosion and many suffered burns.

Palaniswami said he has ordered a probe into theincident, while assuring due legal action.

Several fire fighting units were deployed to douse thefire and take up the rescue operations.

Earlier, TV visuals showed relatives of the victimswailing near the mishap site while the injured were rushed tohospitals in ambulances.

Such explosions while mixing chemicals in crackermanufacturing units have been reported in the past inVirudhunagar district, especially places in and aroundSivakasi and Sattur, the national hub of fireworks.

In March last year, six people were killed and fourinjured in the factory at Sippiparai near Sattur when firebroke out due to friction when chemicals were being mixed formaking the fireworks.

A similar blast at a fireworks factory in neighbouringMadurai district in October last year had claimed lives ofseven women workers.

Modi on Friday said the ''fire at a firecracker factory inVirudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening.'' Posting in his official Twitter handle, @PMO India, hesaid ''in this hour of grief, my thoughts are with thebereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon.

Authorities are working on the ground to assist thoseaffected: PM @narendramodi.'' ''An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been approved fromPMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their livesdue to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs 50,000 would begiven to those seriously injured,'' he said, in tweet, whichwas also made in Tamil.

Palaniswami expressed grief over the deaths.

''I was anguished to know that 36 persons have beeninjured in the explosion and have directed the officials toensure due medical treatment to them,'' he said in thestatement.

He announced a sum of Rs three lakh each to the familiesof the deceased and Rs one lakh to those who had sufferedgrievous injuries.

The Chief Minister said he has directed expediting therelief work and asked the district collector Virudhunagar toconsole the families of the victims in person.

The collectors concerned should conduct periodic checksat such units to ensure workers' safety, he said, adding thefactories should follow due safety measures in view of thecoming summer season, indicating high temperatures then couldlead to similar mishaps.

Purohit said he was shocked and grieved to hear about theaccident and prayed for the early and complete recovery ofthe injured.

''I offer my deep condolences to the families of thosewho are mourning the loss of their near and dear ones,'' hesaid in a Raj Bhavan statement.

Expressing grief over the incident, Stalin called foradequate relief to the families of the deceased and duemedical attention to the injured.

Gandhi, in a tweet, said: ''Heartfelt condolences to thevictims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar,Tamil Nadu. It's heart wrenching to think of those stilltrapped inside. I appeal to the state government to provideimmediate rescue, support & relief,'' he added.

