Mumbai: Gangster held with pistol, ammunition in Vile Parle

An alleged member of the AmarNaik gang was arrested in Vile Parle area of Mumbai and apistol, a magazine and three bullets were recovered, a CrimeBranch official said on Friday.

Manish Ravindra Shetty (50), a resident of BorivaliWest, was held on Thursday evening from near a bridge by ateam of the Crime Branch's Unit VIII, he said.

''Shetty is a member of the Amar Naik gang and hasseveral cases against his name. He was absconding afterjumping bail in an extortion case registered in Andheri policestation in 2000,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)