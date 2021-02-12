Mexico City's COVID-19 threat level lowered as hospitalizations dip

Mexico City's COVID-19 threat level lowered as hospitalizations dipReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:07 IST
The Mexican capital's official COVID-19 threat level was lowered on Friday after almost two months of strict lockdown measures as some indicators including hospitalization rates have begun to ease, city officials announced.
