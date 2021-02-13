Left Menu

FACTBOX-Technocrat ministers in Draghi's new Italian government

Following are portraits of the non-partisan technocrats who took some of the top posts. ECONOMY MINISTER Daniele Franco, 67, has spent his career at the Italian Treasury and the Bank of Italy. He has been deputy governor at the central bank since January 2020 and was previously at the Treasury as state auditor, a key role in the management of public finances.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-02-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 01:42 IST
FACTBOX-Technocrat ministers in Draghi's new Italian government
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, confirmed on Friday he was ready to form Italy's next government and unveiled a cabinet with a mix of technocrats and politicians. Following are portraits of the non-partisan technocrats who took some of the top posts.

ECONOMY MINISTER

Daniele Franco, 67, has spent his career at the Italian Treasury and the Bank of Italy.

He has been deputy governor at the central bank since January 2020 and was previously at the Treasury as state auditor, a key role in the management of public finances. The co-ruling 5-Star Movement accused him in 2018 of hindering its big spending plans through an excessively close scrutiny of government proposals.

He joined the Bank of Italy in 1979 and headed its research department when Draghi was governor between 2005 and 2011.

MINISTER FOR ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION

Roberto Cingolani, 59, has been the chief technology and innovation officer of state-controlled defence group Leonardo since 2019. He trained as a physicist at the universities of Bari and Pisa and went on to work at the Max Planck Institute in Stuttgart. He was a visiting professor at Tokyo University and Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States. In 2005 he was a founder of the Italian Technology Institute.

MINISTER FOR DIGITAL TRANSITION

Vittorio Colao, 59, was chief executive of Vodafone from 2008 to 2018.

He previously worked management consultancy McKinsey in Milan and at Morgan Stanley in London. Last April he chaired a panel of experts advising the previous government on how to ease the lockdown restrictions imposed during the first wave of the coronavirus.

He has a masters degree in business administration from Harvard.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT

Enrico Giovannini, 63, is a professor of economic statistics who was labour minister in 2013-2014 in a coalition government led by Enrico Letta. He promotes alternatives to gross domestic product as a way of measuring countries' economic progress and is a leader of the Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development.

He was chief statistician at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) from 2001 to 2009, and headed Italy's national statistics bureau ISTAT from 2009 to 2013.

JUSTICE MINISTER

Marta Cartabia, 57, a constitutional law professor, became the first woman to chair Italy's constitutional court between 2019 and 2020, having been one of its judges since 2011. She previously worked as an independent expert for the Fundamental Rights Agency of the European Union.

INTERIOR MINISTER

Luciana Lamorgese, 67, a civil servant, was confirmed in the post she held under the previous government.

She has spent her career in the interior ministry, which she represented as prefect of Milan from 2017-2018 where she was responsible for public order in the city. Previously, she was chief of staff to successive interior ministers from the centre-right and centre-left from 2013 to 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to denuclearization of the country, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. The Biden administrations...

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washingt...

U.S. to lift its terrorist designations of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16 -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemens Houthi movement effective Feb. 16, even as he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions. The Trump administration ...

White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu

The White House on Friday denied that U.S. President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021