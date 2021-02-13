Officials: Federal agents fatally shoot man in Florida

Left Menu

Federal agents investigating a financial scheme fatally shot a man in South Florida on Friday, authorities said.The shooting occurred in Coral Gables and involved agents from the US Department of Homeland Security, the Miami Herald reported.

PTI | Coralgables | Updated: 13-02-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 09:09 IST
Federal agents investigating a financial scheme fatally shot a man in South Florida on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in Coral Gables and involved agents from the US Department of Homeland Security, the Miami Herald reported. Coral Gables is located just southwest of Miami.

“During a large-scale financial investigation, an individual brandished a weapon at special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, as a result agents fired at the suspect,” agency spokesman Nestor Yglesias said in a statement.

The agents were treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Yglesias said.

Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, Yglesias said.

Florida state law enforcement officials were investigating the shooting. The man wasn't immediately identified.

