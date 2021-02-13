MP: Two Naxals killed in encounter with police

Two Naxals, including a woman,were killed in a gunbattle with police in a forest area ofMadhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said onSaturday.

The intermittent exchange of fire took place duringthe intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

''Two Maoists, in the age group of 25 to 30, died inthe encounter with police. One of them was a woman,'' Mandladistrict superintendent of police Yashpal Singh Rajput toldPTI over phone.

The exchange of fire started around 7 pm on Friday andcontinued intermittently till Saturday dawn, he said.

''Police fired around 150 rounds in self defence, whileas many shots came from Naxals,'' he added.

After the gunfight stopped, the police conducted asearch of the area, during which bodies of two Naxals wererecovered on Saturday morning from the spot located under thejurisdiction of Moti Nullah police station area, Rajput said,adding that the bodies are being sent for post-mortem.

One self loading rifle (SLP), one .303 rifle and one.315 bore rifle were also recovered from the site, he said.

''We also recovered Naxal literature from there,'' headded.

According to Rajput, this is possibly for the firsttime that Naxals have been shot dead in MP's Mandla district,located close to Chhattisgarh border.

The SP confirmed that two dalams (groups) of Maoistsare active in Mandla.

