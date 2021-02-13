ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance - Bloomberg

China's ByteDance is said to be exploring the sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The discussions, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp , are private, early and complex, the report https://bloom.bg/3pgJdsi said, citing people familiar with the matter.

