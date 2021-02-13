Left Menu

ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance - Bloomberg

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:09 IST
ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance - Bloomberg
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BytedanceTalk)

China's ByteDance is said to be exploring the sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The discussions, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp , are private, early and complex, the report https://bloom.bg/3pgJdsi said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BSP backs govt on J&K bill, lashes out at Congress

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday supported the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha and lashed out at the Congress for its opposition to the governments measures that it said are in support of the poor, Dalits...

Malaysia reports 3,499 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Malaysia on Saturday reported 3,499 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 261,805.The health ministry also reported five new deaths, raising total fatalities from the pandemic to 958. Also Read In a firs...

After Puri temple,Patnaik seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines

Close on the heels of the Centrewithdrawing draft notification of the National MonumentsAuthority banning any developmental work within 100 metres ofan archeological site, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikhas urged the union government t...

Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' on Feb 20

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will organise a mushaira on the theme ek Bharat, shrestha Bharat one India, great India here on February 20 in which renowned poets from across the country will recite their poems and couplets.In a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021