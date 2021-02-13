Left Menu

Bill to modify list of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu introduced in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 18:51 IST
A bill to modify the list of scheduled castes in Tamil Nadu was introduced in Lok Sabha on Saturday.

According to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced by Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar in the lower house, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed certain modifications in the list of Scheduled Castes by way of grouping of seven castes which presently exist as separate castes.

The Registrar General of India has conveyed concurrence to the proposed modifications, the bill said.

To give effect to the changes, it is necessary to amend the Constitution(Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 by Parliament.

Six Presidential Orders were issued specifying Scheduled Castes in respect of various states and Union Territories. These Orders have been amended from time to time by Acts of Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

