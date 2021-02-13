Bride-to-be tweets concerns over water-logging around house, problem vanishes

Upset with the prospect of receiving her wedding guests at her residence in a water-logged area, a Faridabad woman took to Twitter to apprise Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar of her predicament and the problem disappeared in a jiffy.

The Social Media Grievance Tracker (SMGT) team of the Haryana government immediately forwarded the would-be bride's tweet to relevant authorities and the problem was taken care of immediately, days before her scheduled marriage on February 16, an official statement said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Khattar's IT Consultant Dhruv Majumdar said Faridabad's Parvatiya Colony resident Kamini's wedding was scheduled to be held on February 16.

But she was upset with the prospect of receiving her guests at her residence in a water-logged area and she raised her concerns on Twitter on February 10, said Majumdar.

In fact, she had specially created an account on the social networking site to tweet in this regard, he added.

While speaking to media persons later, Kamini's mother too expressed gratitude to the chief minister for the quick action.

