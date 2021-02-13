2nd phase of AP panchayat polls sees 82% voter turnout

(EDS: Updating with details) Amaravati, Feb 13 (PTI):The second phase of polling for2,786 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.

61 per cent voter turnout.

The State Election Commission (SEC), in a statement hereon Saturday, however, did not provide the total number ofeligible voters.

The Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police GautamSawang, in a statement, said the second phase of polls endedpeacefully.

According to the figures provided by the SEC, Prakasamdistrict witnessed the highest turnout with 86.60 whileSrikakulam saw 72.87 per cent.

Polling began at 6.30 AM and ended at 3.30 PM. Thecounting of votes began at 4 PM, a poll official said.

Elections were also held to elect 20,817ward members.

With two phases being over, the polls would be conductedin another two phases till February 21.

Though the elections were to be held for 3,328panchayatsarpanchs, 539have been unanimously elected while nonominations were filed forthreevillages, an official pressrelease had said on Friday.

As many as 7,507 candidates contested for sarpanch postsand 44. 876 were in fray for ward members.

The elections were held using ballot paper and withoutany political party symbols.

Totally, 29,304 polling stations were set up out of which5,480 have been identified as sensitive and 4,181 ashypersensitive, the release had said.

All necessary precautions were in place as per COVID-19protocols amid tight security.

Meanwhile, the SEC issued orders directing the Krishna(rural) district police to register a case against stateCivil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao for hisalleged derogatory remarks against the poll body undersection 504 (intentionally insulting)and 506 ( criminalintimidation),among others.

