Ludhiana firm raided on suspicion of tax evasion

A team of the Punjab State GST department on Saturday carried out a search operation at the premises of a trader here and recovered cash of over Rs 80 lakh from him, an official said.

The official said it is suspected that the trader, who engaged in the trade of edible and non-edible oil, was evading tax.

The team also seized account books from the premises.

Tejveer Singh Sidhu, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Ludhiana, said, ''The record impounded is being examined for ascertaining the actual amount of evasion involved and further investigation is in progress.'' PTI COR CHS CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)