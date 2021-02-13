Ludhiana firm raided on suspicion of tax evasion

Ludhiana firm raided on suspicion of tax evasionPTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:36 IST
A team of the Punjab State GST department on Saturday carried out a search operation at the premises of a trader here and recovered cash of over Rs 80 lakh from him, an official said.
The official said it is suspected that the trader, who engaged in the trade of edible and non-edible oil, was evading tax.
The team also seized account books from the premises.
Tejveer Singh Sidhu, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Ludhiana, said, ''The record impounded is being examined for ascertaining the actual amount of evasion involved and further investigation is in progress.'' PTI COR CHS CK
