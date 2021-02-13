New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL38 LD UTTARAKHAND Rescuers boring wider hole in tunnel; temporary lake on Rishi Ganga starts releasing water Joshimath (U'khand):A temporary lake formed at river Rishi Ganga has started discharging water, reducing the risk of another flash flood in the region, while rescuers on Saturday began boring a wider and deeper hole into the tunnel at the flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project in an attempt to reach the over 30 people trapped inside for nearly a week.

DEL16 UP-UKD-FLOOD-MISSING Uttarakhand flash flood: 64 people from UP still missing, officials say Lucknow: A total of 64 persons from Uttar Pradesh are still missing, while five from the state have died after the flash floods caused by possible glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

DEL30 RJ-2NDLD RAHUL PM wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul Jaipur: Continuing scathing attack against PM Narendra Modi over the farm laws on the second day of his visit to Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the prime minister wants to ''hand over'' the entire agriculture business to his ''two friends''.

DES33 UP-VIRUS-COMPLAINT WITHDRAWAL Lockdown violations: UP to withdraw cases, but with rider Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases registered against people for violation of the coronavirus lockdown guidelines, provided the complaints are not of ''serious'' nature.

DES28 PB-CIVIC-POLL Arrangements in place for Sunday's civic body polls in Punjab Chandigarh: All the arrangements are in place for the civic body elections in Punjab on Sunday, an official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said on Saturday.

DES44 PB-JAKHAR-OPPOSITION Opposition parties have conceded defeat: Jakhar on civic body polls Chandigarh: Ahead of the civic body polls in Punjab, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday accused the Opposition of making baseless allegations against the state government and claimed that they have already “conceded the defeat”.

DES9 PB-PAK-INTRUDER BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran Chandigarh: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the force said on Saturday.

DES35 HR-KHATTAR Some people agitating just for sake of protest: Khattar on farmers' stir Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said some people are agitating just for the ''sake of protest'' against the Centre’s farm laws, which reflects their ''vested political intent''.

DES43 HR-FIRING-LD ACCUSED Rohtak killings: Accused wrestling coach nabbed in Delhi Chandigarh: A wrestling coach who allegedly killed five people in Haryana’s Rohtak a day ago was arrested from near a Metro station in New Delhi on Saturday, police said.

