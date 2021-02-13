Goa: Clerk comments on woman at vaccination drive; faces case

The Goa government will file an FIR against a lower division clerk for allegedly passing objectionable comments against a woman volunteer during the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, state Health MinisterVishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

The clerk has been discharged from duty after the incident which occurred in Mapusa town in North Goa.

He said the government has taken serious note of the incident.

''The incident at Covid vaccination in Mapusapertaining to the LDC requisitioned for duty who made objectionable comments about a female volunteer has been brought to my notice. I have spoken to Secretary Health to take it up with the collector.

''The accused has been discharged from duty with immediate effect. Further, an FIR will be filed against him.

Such behavior will not be tolerated by anyone in theGovernment. Stringent action will be taken against the culprit,'' Rane tweeted.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police(Mapusa) Gajanan Prabhu Desai said no formal complaint has been received so far by the police.

