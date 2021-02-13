Left Menu

Karnataka govt makes administrative reshuffle

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:12 IST
Karnataka govt makes administrative reshuffle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP government in Karnataka on Saturday effected a major administrative reshuffle inthe state by transferring 42 IAS officers.

A few districts got new deputy commissioners following the transfer orders.

Principal Secretary Tushar Giri Nath has been transferred from the Cooperation Department to the Urban Development Department in the same position.

Principal Secretary V Rashmi Mahesh has been transferred from Kannada and Culture Department to the Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Dr K V Thrilok Chandra has been appointed as the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare and Ayush services.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike special commissioner J Manjunath has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district replacing G N Shivamurthy, who has been made the commissioner for cane development and director for sugar in Bengaluru.

The deputy commissioner of Chikkamagaluru district has beenposted as the additional commissioner of Commercial Taxes(Enforcement).

Mullai Muhilan M P has been appointed as the deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Boruto Chapter 55: Boruto, Momoshiki’s symbiotic relationship, danger waits for ninjas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 13 PTI The administering of thesecond dose of COVID-19 vaccine for government healthcarepersonnel was taken up in Telangana on Saturday.The total number of healthcare workers planned to bevaccinated for the day was 3,752 of w...

Mali: UN chief says ‘complex attack’ against blue helmets may constitute war crime

An assault by unidentified armed elements on a temporary operating base of the UN Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali MINUSMA in Kerena, near Douentza in Central Mali, on Thursday resulted in the death of a Togolese peacekeeper and ...

UP: Kidnapped boy's body found after 20 days, one suspect held

The body of a four-and-half-year-old boy was found in Greater Noida on Saturday, more than a fortnight after his kidnapping, with the police arresting one of the two suspects in the case, officials said.The boy lived in Surajpur area of Gre...

The Latest: Trump trial comes to standstill over witnesses

Former President Donald Trumps impeachment trial came to an abrupt standstill after a majority of senators voted to consider calling witnesses about the deadly storming of the Capitol.Even senators seemed confused by the sudden turn of even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021