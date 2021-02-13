Karnataka govt makes administrative reshuffle

Karnataka govt makes administrative reshufflePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:12 IST
BJP government in Karnataka on Saturday effected a major administrative reshuffle inthe state by transferring 42 IAS officers.
A few districts got new deputy commissioners following the transfer orders.
Principal Secretary Tushar Giri Nath has been transferred from the Cooperation Department to the Urban Development Department in the same position.
Principal Secretary V Rashmi Mahesh has been transferred from Kannada and Culture Department to the Backward Classes Welfare Department.
Dr K V Thrilok Chandra has been appointed as the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare and Ayush services.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike special commissioner J Manjunath has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district replacing G N Shivamurthy, who has been made the commissioner for cane development and director for sugar in Bengaluru.
The deputy commissioner of Chikkamagaluru district has beenposted as the additional commissioner of Commercial Taxes(Enforcement).
Mullai Muhilan M P has been appointed as the deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada district.
