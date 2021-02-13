Left Menu

Maha: Thane cops book teen for raping girl in train toilet

A 19-year-old boy has been bookedfor allegedly raping a girl in the toilet of the GorakhpurExpress train, Thane police said on Saturday.As per the complaint, the incident took place around7am on Wednesday, an official said.The girl and boy were traveling together. He took herto the toilet and raped her.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:44 IST
A 19-year-old boy has been bookedfor allegedly raping a girl in the toilet of the GorakhpurExpress train, Thane police said on Saturday.

As per the complaint, the incident took place around7am on Wednesday, an official said.

''The girl and boy were traveling together. He took herto the toilet and raped her. Kurar police in Mumbai registereda case on the basis of the victim's complaint and it was thentransferred to us,'' the Thane railway police station officialsaid.

No arrest has been made and further probe wasunderway, he added.

