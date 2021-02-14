Maharashtra: FIR against 4 for raping teen-aged girl in Thane

Police registered an FIR on Sundayagainst four people for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl inMaharashtra's Thane district last year, an official said.

The police have detained some persons in connectionwith the case, but no one has been arrested so far, he said.

On September 14 last year, the accused took the Class7 student to an isolated place in a dilapidated building inBhiwandi taluka where they allegedly raped her, the officialfrom the district rural police control room said.

They also warned her against informing anyone aboutthe incident, he said.

Some days back, the accused allegedly beat up the girland her father following which her family approached a localNGO on Saturday, he said.

With the help of the NGO, the victim's family lodgedan FIR at Ganeshpuri police station in the wee hours of Sundayunder Indian Penal Code Sections 376-D (gangrape) and 506(criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection ofChildren from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)