Goa CM pays tributes to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday paid tributes to the security personnel who were killed in a terrorist attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 2019.

Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) were killed in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

''My salute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty towards Mother India, during the Pulwama terror attack,'' Sawant tweeted.

The chief minister also paid respects to late BJPleader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary on Sunday and lauded her commitment towards the development of the country.

''Humble tributes to Late Smt Sushma Swaraj ji on her birth anniversary today. Her dedication, commitment and immense contribution to the development of India are unparalleled,'' Sawant said in a tweet.

Swaraj died on August 6, 2019, at the age of 67.

