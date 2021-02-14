Left Menu

Body of missing J-K resident recovered from Uttarakhand disaster site

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:30 IST
The body of a missing foreman from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has been recovered from the flash flood-hit Joshimath area in Uttarakhand, officials said on Sunday.

Jitender Kumar Kotwal was among two persons from the union territory who had gone missing after the calamity struck the Joshinath area in Chamoli district last Sunday.

Earlier, the body of an engineer from Srinagar, Basharat Ahmad Zargar, was found at the disaster-hit site on February 12.

''Body of Kotwal, a resident of Bhara Seri village of Doda, has been recovered and identified by his relatives,'' an official said.

Kotwal was working as a foreman at Rishiganga hydel project and had left his village one and a half months back to join his work, he said.

The NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project had suffered extensive damage in the flash flood, which also demolished the Rishiganga hydel project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

