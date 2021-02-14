UK says it shares U.S. concerns over WHO COVID-19 mission to China

UK says it shares U.S. concerns over WHO COVID-19 mission to ChinaReuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:24 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he shared concerns about the level of access given to a World Health Organisation COVID-19 fact-finding mission to China, echoing criticism from the United States.
"We do share concerns that they get full cooperation and they get the answers they need, and so we'll be pushing for it to have full access, get all the data it needs," Raab said in a BBC interview when asked if he shared U.S. concerns.
