Left Menu

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists, says Saudi U.N. representative

Biden's administration has said it would halt U.S. support for the Saudi-backed military campaign but continue to pressure the Houthis, who control northern Yemen after ousting the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa. Riyadh accuses Iran of supplying arms and training to the Houthis, a charge denied by the group and Tehran.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 16:07 IST
Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists, says Saudi U.N. representative
The Saudi government media office CIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the decision. Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organisation despite a U.S. decision to lift the designation on the group, according to the kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations. There has been no other official response from Riyadh to the announcement on Friday by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday that Washington would, effective Feb. 16, lift the terrorist group designation.

"Despite this, we will still deal with the Houthi militia as a terrorist organisation and address its threats with military action," Abdullah Al-Muallami, told Saudi-owned Asharq News in remarks retweeted by the kingdom's U.N. mission on Saturday. The Saudi government media office CIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the decision.

However, on Sunday several commentators at state-controlled media outlets criticised the U.S. decision, saying it would only embolden the Iran-aligned Houthis, who have recently stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia. "A clear contradiction exists between the new administration's claim to support the kingdom's security and its soft approach with the Houthis," wrote Hamoud Abu Talib in Okaz newspaper on Sunday.

Fellow columnist Fahim al-Hamid, also writing in Okaz, said the decision was a "gift" to the Houthis and Iran that "sends the wrong signals". The Houthis, battling a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015, last week claimed several drone attacks on southern Saudi Arabia. Most were intercepted but one hit a civilian airport on Wednesday.

The White House condemned the attack, and Blinken held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart to discuss joint efforts towards bolstering Saudi defences and diplomacy to end the Yemen conflict, seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Biden's administration has said it would halt U.S. support for the Saudi-backed military campaign but continue to pressure the Houthis, who control northern Yemen after ousting the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa.

Riyadh accuses Iran of supplying arms and training to the Houthis, a charge denied by the group and Tehran. Describing lifting the designation as a "terrible mistake", Saudi columnist Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh wrote in Al Jazirah newspaper, that Biden should build on his predecessor's "maximum pressure" campaign on Tehran, which saw Washington re-impose sanctions on Iran after quitting a 2015 international nuclear pact. Riyadh backed that policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life hasn't been easy for me but I've been harder on it: Manya Singh on journey to Miss India

People like us dont even dream, and youre thinking of Miss India crown Manya Singhs recalls the reaction of her parents who were gobsmacked when she shared her desire to win the title with them. But Singh said she wanted to be a voice of wo...

Turkey says 13 of its citizens killed by militants in N.Iraq

Troops have found the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq, the Turkish defense minister said Sunday.Hulusi Akar said 12 of the victims were shot in the head and one died of a shoul...

Alpine skiing-Austria's Kriechmayr wins men's downhill for golden double

Austrias Vincent Kriechmayr won Sundays showcase mens downhill by the slimmest of margins at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow. The 29-year-old, who won the mens super-G on Thursday, beat ...

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi.

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, Indias ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021