3 minor siblings drown in pond in Kerala

Three minor siblings, including athree-year old, drowned in a pond near their house in thedistrict on Sunday while out for playing, Police said.

The brothers -- others aged 12 and eight -- went to thepond to wash their hands, when the tragedy occurred, theysaid.

''It seems the younger one first slipped and fell into thepond and the others too when they tried to rescue him,''police said.

The locals after hearing the noise and cry pulled out thechildren and rushed them to hospital, where they were declaredbrought dead.

