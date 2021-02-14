Himachal CM pays tributes to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who were killed in a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama two years ago, an official spokesperson said. The CM said February 14 was a black day in the history of India when the CRPF jawans were killed in one of the worst terror attacks. Thakur said their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered.

