Himachal CM pays tributes to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who were killed in a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama two years ago, an official spokesperson said. The CM said February 14 was a black day in the history of India when the CRPF jawans were killed in one of the worst terror attacks.
