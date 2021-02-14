Czech government approves new state of emergency -Czech TV

The Czech government has approved a new state of emergency for the next 14 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Czech TV reported on Sunday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek.

The move came after a last-minute deal with the country's regional governors. They had requested the measure after lawmakers last week rejected extending the current state of emergency beyond Sunday, threatening a chaotic end to many anti-COVID measures.

