Czech government approves new state of emergency -Czech TV

Czech government approves new state of emergency -Czech TVReuters | Prague | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:19 IST
The Czech government has approved a new state of emergency for the next 14 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Czech TV reported on Sunday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek.
The move came after a last-minute deal with the country's regional governors. They had requested the measure after lawmakers last week rejected extending the current state of emergency beyond Sunday, threatening a chaotic end to many anti-COVID measures.
