No news in Manipur as journalists cease work protesting attack on daily

No newspaper was published and noTV news was produced in Manipur on Sunday as journalistsceased work, protesting against the attack on Manipuri dailyPoknapham.

The decision to cease work was taken by the AllManipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and the EditorsGuild of Manipur (EGM), journalists said.

A hand-grenade was lobbed at the office of Poknaphamin Keishampat Thiyam Leikai in the Imphal West district around6.30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Protesting against the attack, journalists held asit-in demonstration at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai from 11 amto 3 pm.

Later, a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister NBiren Singh, urging him to ensure that the press in the statefunctions freely.

As per CCTV footage from the location, a woman came ona two-wheeler and lobbed the hand-grenade at the newspaper'soffice, police said.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained,they said.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack,they added.

