Left Menu

Yemen donor conference expected in March, aid sources say

A U.N.-backed push for international donors last June fell short of its $2.4 billion target, raising only $1.3 billion for what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian operation. The nearly six-year war between a Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, and the ensuing economic collapse, has left 80% of the population in need of help and pushed millions of Yemenis to the brink of famine.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:44 IST
Yemen donor conference expected in March, aid sources say

A fundraising event for Yemen's humanitarian crisis is expected to take place in early March, hosted virtually by Sweden and Switzerland, four aid sources told Reuters on Sunday. A U.N.-backed push for international donors last June fell short of its $2.4 billion target, raising only $1.3 billion for what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian operation.

The nearly six-year war between a Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, and the ensuing economic collapse, has left 80% of the population in need of help and pushed millions of Yemenis to the brink of famine. Pockets of famine-like conditions reappeared last year for the first time in two years as the COVID-19 pandemic, falling remittances and underfunding exacerbated the situation.

The proposed date for the new donors conference is March 1, the four sources said, but the target amount and plans have yet to be finalised. Saudi Arabia co-hosted last year's fundraiser. The United States' new special envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, on Thursday spoke to the president of Yemen's internationally recognised government about a possible donors conference, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's office said.

The 2020 humanitarian response plan for Yemen received only $1.9 billion of the $3.4 billion required, the United Nations says. This underfunding led U.N. and other aid agencies to scale down or close various assistance programmes in Yemen. U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock in January said that most of the shortfall last year was because Gulf donors gave much less, adding that the target for 2021 is likely to be similar to the $3.4 billion in 2020.

On Friday the U.N. said that nearly 2.3 million children under five could suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, with 400,000 of those expected to suffer severe acute malnutrition, putting their lives at risk unless they receive urgent treatment. U.N. officials are trying to forge a permanent ceasefire to revive stalled peace talks to end the conflict.

The Houthi movement, which in late 2014 ousted Hadi's government from power in the capital, Sanaa, now holds northern Yemen. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by David Goodman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...

Law and order in Kashmir improved a lot since abrogation of Article 370 provisions: CRPF officer

The law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved a lot since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, a top CRPF officer said on Sunday.He asserted that security forces have changed their standard operating procedures, equipment and tra...

Wasn't privileged to dream, but didn't want to live a simple life: Manya Singh on Miss India win

At 14, she ran away from her UP home to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to make something of her life and at 20, Manya Singh, Miss India 2020 runner-up, believes she hasnt just won a crown but earned herself a halo. While the challenge for her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021