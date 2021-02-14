Man held for firing during family dispute in Jammu

Man held for firing during family dispute in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:55 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly firing shots during a family dispute here, police said on Sunday.
Vishal Dhar, a resident of Gurah Bakshi Nagar, was arrested after he fired a few shots from his licensed pistol late Saturday night in Trikuta Nagar locality of the city, a police spokesman said.
Investigations revealed that Dhar fired the shots with an intention to kill or threaten Chaman Kaith alias ''Rohan'', a resident of Trikuta Nagar, police said.
The arrest of Dhar followed an investigation by a special team which was constituted after the incident, which caused panic in the locality, the police spokesman said.
Police said the accused confessed to the crime. The weapon of offence, a .32 bore pistol along with three live rounds were recovered from him, the spokesman said.
