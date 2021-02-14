Left Menu

Man held for firing during family dispute in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:55 IST
Man held for firing during family dispute in Jammu

A man was arrested for allegedly firing shots during a family dispute here, police said on Sunday.

Vishal Dhar, a resident of Gurah Bakshi Nagar, was arrested after he fired a few shots from his licensed pistol late Saturday night in Trikuta Nagar locality of the city, a police spokesman said.

Investigations revealed that Dhar fired the shots with an intention to kill or threaten Chaman Kaith alias ''Rohan'', a resident of Trikuta Nagar, police said.

The arrest of Dhar followed an investigation by a special team which was constituted after the incident, which caused panic in the locality, the police spokesman said.

Police said the accused confessed to the crime. The weapon of offence, a .32 bore pistol along with three live rounds were recovered from him, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...

Law and order in Kashmir improved a lot since abrogation of Article 370 provisions: CRPF officer

The law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved a lot since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, a top CRPF officer said on Sunday.He asserted that security forces have changed their standard operating procedures, equipment and tra...

Wasn't privileged to dream, but didn't want to live a simple life: Manya Singh on Miss India win

At 14, she ran away from her UP home to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to make something of her life and at 20, Manya Singh, Miss India 2020 runner-up, believes she hasnt just won a crown but earned herself a halo. While the challenge for her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021