Nun found dead in quarry pond

A 45-year-old nun was found dead in aquarry pond near her convent at Vazhakkala area on Sundaynight, police said.

Jesna Thomas, a native of Idukki, was a resident of StThomas convent here.

''The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital forconducting the covid test.

the mother superior of the convent informed us that thenun was undergoing treatment for depression for the last 11years,'' a senior police official told PTI.

Police said the nun was reported missing from the conventfrom 10 AM on Sunday, following which the mother superiorfiled a missing person complaint.

The body was found by the locals and the conventauthorities near the institution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)