Nun found dead in quarry pond

Nun found dead in quarry pondPTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:46 IST
A 45-year-old nun was found dead in aquarry pond near her convent at Vazhakkala area on Sundaynight, police said.
Jesna Thomas, a native of Idukki, was a resident of StThomas convent here.
''The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital forconducting the covid test.
the mother superior of the convent informed us that thenun was undergoing treatment for depression for the last 11years,'' a senior police official told PTI.
Police said the nun was reported missing from the conventfrom 10 AM on Sunday, following which the mother superiorfiled a missing person complaint.
The body was found by the locals and the conventauthorities near the institution.
