Catalan separatists seen jointly winning majority in regional election - TV3 poll

Separatist parties looked set to jointly win a majority of seats in Catalonia's regional parliament, an opinion poll published by TV3 showed as polling stations closed on Sunday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 00:41 IST
Separatist parties looked set to jointly win a majority of seats in Catalonia's regional parliament, an opinion poll published by TV3 showed as polling stations closed on Sunday. The leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya would get 36-38 seats in the 135-seat assembly, while the centre-rights Junts would get between 30 and 33, the opinion poll showed.

The survey was conducted by GAD3 through 8,000 phone calls throughout the campaign, with the number of calls intensifying as the campaign got closer to election day. The Socialist party was seen getting more votes than any other party, but behind ERC in terms of seats.

