Left Menu

Syrian army says air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression' over Damascus

Syria's army said on Monday the country's air defences intercepted "Israeli aggression" over the capital, Damascus, in the latest stepped-up bombing of Iranian targets inside the country over the last two months.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 07:03 IST
Syrian army says air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression' over Damascus

Syria's army said on Monday the country's air defences intercepted "Israeli aggression" over the capital, Damascus, in the latest stepped-up bombing of Iranian targets inside the country over the last two months. State media did not give details of what was hit by the Israeli air force. Israeli military planes flew over the Golan Heights to hit targets on the edge of the capital, an army statement said, without mentioning casualties but adding air defences downed most of the missiles.

"Our air defences are continuing to repel the Israeli missile attacks over the skies of the capital," the Syrian army said in a statement. A Syrian military defector said the bombing raids hit a major army division in the town of Kiswa, almost 14 km (8.7 miles) south of the capital, in a sprawling area where Iranian-backed militias have a dominant presence.

Witnesses heard large explosions on the southern edge of Damascus, an area where Iranian-backed militias are entrenched, residents said. Israel's military did not immediately comment on the latest strike, but its senior military officials have acknowledged the escalating attacks inside Syria aimed to end Tehran's entrenched military presence in Syria.

Israel's Defence Force chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, said at the end of last year that his country's missile strikes had "slowed down Iran's entrenchment in Syria," hitting more than 500 targets in 2020. Western intelligence sources say Iran's military influence has expanded in Syria in recent years, prompting Israel to escalate its campaign to prevent its arch rival from establishing a major military foothold along its border.

Iran's proxy militias, led by Lebanon's Hezbollah, now hold sway over vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria, as well as several suburbs around Damascus. They also control Lebanese-Syrian border areas. Israel, which in the last two months staged some of its biggest strikes yet inside Syria, has concentrated on Al Bukamal, the Syrian city that controls the border checkpoint on the main Baghdad-Damascus highway.

The widening military campaign was part of a so-called "campaign within wars", which, according to Israeli generals and regional intelligence sources, have been tacitly approved by the United States. The operations that aim to prevent Tehran from changing the balance of power in Syria in its favour have gradually eroded Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities, regional intelligence sources say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Icy weather chills Texas wind energy as deep freeze grips much of U.S.

Ice storms knocked out nearly half the wind-power generating capacity of Texas on Sunday as a rare deep freeze across the state locked up turbine towers while driving electricity demand to record levels, the states grid operator reported.Re...

Japanese economy sees recovery from pandemic slump

The Japanese economy grew at an annual rate of 12.7 per cent in October-December, marking the second straight quarter of growth, amid a recovery from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Monday...

Peru's foreign minister resigns over coronavirus vaccine scandal

Peruvian Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete said on Sunday night that she resigned after acknowledging she received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Chinas Sinopharm, outside of clinical trials and before the national immunization prog...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week - report

Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry.Local organisers need to urgently pick a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021