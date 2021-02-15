Arms and ammunition seized, 3 arrested in Bengal's Malda

Three persons have beenarrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition seized fromtheir possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force andlocal police raided Shankartola village in Manikchak policestation area on Sunday and nabbed three persons and seizedfive 7 mm pistols and 90 cartridges from their possession, apolice officer said.

Two of the arrested persons hail from Malda's Ratuaarea while the third is from Bihar's Katihar district, hesaid.

The arms and ammunition were smuggled from Bihar'sMunger, the officer said.

The accused were either planning some major criminaloperation or they wanted to further smuggle the cache to someother place, he said, adding that an investigation isunderway.

