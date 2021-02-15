Left Menu

Why most posts in minorities commission lying vacant, HC asks Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to explain why as many as six out of seven posts at the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) are lying vacant since October last year.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Ministry of Minorities Affairs to file a status report in 10 days in response to a plea for filling up the vacancies.

The court said the ministry has to explain why six out of the seven posts in the commission were vacant, saying ''there cannot be so many vacancies''.

The petition, by Abhay Ratan Bauddh, has said that only the post of Vice Chairman of the commission was functional since October 2020.

The plea, filed through advocate Vinay Kumar, has also said that the posts started becoming vacant since April 2020 and since October 2020, only one post was functional.

It has further said that despite bringing the situation to the ministry's attention, nothing has been done by the government.

