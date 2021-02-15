Left Menu

SC committee finds advocate's clerk guilty of sexual harassment, bars entry for 3 months

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) of the Supreme Court has found a clerk of an advocate guilty of sexual harassment within the precincts of the top court and debarred from entering the precincts. Pursuant to a complaint, GSICC conducted an inquiry against Ashok Saini under Regulation 11(1)(b) and (c) and 11(2)(a) of the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), Regulations, 2013, a notice uploaded on the apex court's website said.

''Ashok Saini has been found guilty and debarred from entering the precincts of the Supreme Court of India for a period of three months from July 1, 2021 till September 30, 2021,'' the notice.

The GSICC comprises Justices Indira Banerjee, Chairperson, A S Bopanna, Member, along with others.

