Toolkit document case: Non-bailable warrants issued against 2 people

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against two people for allegedly sharing the toolkit related to the farmers protest on social media, the Delhi Police said on Monday, two days after it arrested climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against two people for allegedly sharing the ''toolkit'' related to the farmers' protest on social media, the Delhi Police said on Monday, two days after it arrested climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the case. The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a ''proof'' of a conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru and sent to five days police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court here. The two suspects against whom the non-bailable warrants have been issued include Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, police said, adding that the duo was allegedly involved in preparing the document and was in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements". ''Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are wanted in connection with the toolkit case. They are suspected to be involved in preparing the documents and were also in direct interaction with pro-Khalistani elements,'' a senior police officer said.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

