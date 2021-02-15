Left Menu

Former SC judge P B Sawant dies in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:36 IST
Former SC judge P B Sawant dies in Pune

Former Supreme Court judge P BSawant died due to cardiac arrest at his residence here inMaharashtra on Monday morning, family sources said.

He was 90.

Justice Sawant was one of the co-conveners of theElgar Parishad conclave held on December 31, 2017 in Pune.

He was also part of a panel that conducted aninvestigation into the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Justice Sawant had also served as chairman of thePress Council of India.

He died at his residence here around 9.30 am on Mondayfollowing cardiac arrest, his daughter Sujata Mane said.

His last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

Born on June 30, 1930, Justice Sawant enrolled as anadvocate in 1957.

In 1973, he was appointed as an additional judge ofthe Bombay High Court.

In 1989, Justice Sawant was appointed judge of theSupreme Court. He retired in 1995, but remained active inpublic life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJD expresses concern over increasing fuel prices

By Amit Kumar Biju Janata Dal BJD Rajya Sabha MP and partys national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya on Monday expressed deep concern over the increasing price of LPG cylinder and fuel and said that the Central government should be sensitive ...

The future of work has already arrived: How ready are we?

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANISRV Media The Coronavirus pandemic has brought in drastic changes in the way we work, how we work, where we work and how we stay connected through technology. HR leaders have been chalking various s...

Polls to urban local bodies in AP to be held on March 10

Elections to urban local bodiesULBs in Andhra Pradesh would be held on March 10, the StateElection Commission announced on Monday, eleven months afterit suspended the process for the polls mid-way last year inview of COVID-19 pandemic.Accor...

Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination to start in Karnataka today

Karnatakas Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday said, the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state will begin today. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination will begin in the state starti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021