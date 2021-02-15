Left Menu

Polls to urban local bodies in AP to be held on March 10

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:59 IST
Polls to urban local bodies in AP to be held on March 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Elections to urban local bodies(ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh would be held on March 10, the StateElection Commission announced on Monday, eleven months afterit suspended the process for the polls mid-way last year inview of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the SEC, thecounting of votes polled in the elections to 12 MunicipalCorporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada,and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats would be taken upon March 14.

The announcement came amid the ongoing four-phaseelections for panchayats in the state of which two had beencompleted. The remaining phases would be held on February 17and 21.

After nominations were filed and scrutiny was completed,the commission had on March 15, 2020 suspended the electionprocess for the ULBs for six weeks in view of COVID-19 andlater extended it until further orders.

The latest notification said the SEC decided to resumethe election process from the stage where it was stopped.

Accordingly, it issued notifications on Monday tocontinue the election process from the stage of withdrawal ofcandidature and hold the polls on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nexzu Mobility launches electric ‘supercycle’ Rompus + priced at Rs 31,983

EV maker Nexzu Mobility on Monday expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric bicycle, that also works as an electric scooter, Rompus priced at Rs 31,983 including all basic accessories. Running on a powerful 36V, 250 Wat...

India's arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg's movement sparks outrage

Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests...

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of its outward forex remittance service, Kotak Remit, on mobile that will allow users to send money abroad directly from their mobile phones.The outward forex remittance solution is live on...

France's BNP to stop financing customers using converted Amazon forest land

Frances BNP Paribas said on Monday it would not finance customers producing or buying beef or soybeans from land in the Amazon cleared or converted after 2008.BNP, which outlined a policy to fight deforestation in the Amazon and the Cerrado...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021