Polls to urban local bodies in AP to be held on March 10

Elections to urban local bodies(ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh would be held on March 10, the StateElection Commission announced on Monday, eleven months afterit suspended the process for the polls mid-way last year inview of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the SEC, thecounting of votes polled in the elections to 12 MunicipalCorporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada,and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats would be taken upon March 14.

The announcement came amid the ongoing four-phaseelections for panchayats in the state of which two had beencompleted. The remaining phases would be held on February 17and 21.

After nominations were filed and scrutiny was completed,the commission had on March 15, 2020 suspended the electionprocess for the ULBs for six weeks in view of COVID-19 andlater extended it until further orders.

The latest notification said the SEC decided to resumethe election process from the stage where it was stopped.

Accordingly, it issued notifications on Monday tocontinue the election process from the stage of withdrawal ofcandidature and hold the polls on March 10.

